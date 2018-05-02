Man charged in fatal Ballpark Village shooting turns himself in, police say

The man who was charged with murder in the fatal Ballpark Village shooing turned himself in Wednesday morning, according to police.
Scotty Joseph Lee, 32, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, he was seen turning himself in at police headquarters in downtown St. Louis, KMOV reported.
Lee turned himself into the Homicide Division today at police headquarters, St. Louis Police confirmed Wednesday morning.
Lee is accused of opening fire at Ballpark Village. One man, 38-year-old Corey Hall, of Spanish Lake, was killed when he was shot in the head. Another man, who was shot in the pelvic area, was in stable condition as of Monday.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Police do not think the shooting was a random act, Major Mary Warnecke with St. Louis Metropolitan Police said at a press conference.
Several hundred people were at a ticketed event on the rooftop of the Budweiser Brew House just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police said. An argument broke out, and Lee allegedly pulled out a gun and fired. The two men struck were innocent bystanders.
"We don't believe (baseball fans) should have any cause for alarm when attending a ballgame in our city," Warnecke said.
Comments