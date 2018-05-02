Police locate stolen trailer in Clinton County

A trailer reported stolen last week has been found empty in Clinton County, according to authorities.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department was searching for a gray trailer with red, white and black stripes that was seen on video being stolen by someone driving a red pickup truck.
The trailer was stolen from the Albers area early Sunday morning.
It has since been found, but the trailer's contents are now gone. Those contents included an Argo amphibious-style ATV and Arctic Cat, according to a WMIX 94 report.
Police also believe the red pickup truck used to take the trailer was stolen from Trenton.
Anyone with information can call the Clinton County Sheriff’s office at 618-594-4555, the Trenton Police Department at 618-224-9226, or Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 618-594-6666. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for informational leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.
Comments