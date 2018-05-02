Man broke into same Belleville home on at least 2 times, police say

A Belleville man broke into a woman's house and turned off the circuit breaker so the lights in the residence wouldn't work, Belleville police said.
A woman who lived in the 600 block of State Street in Belleville called police April 21 at 3 a.m. to report that she had woken up to find the lights in the house not working, according to a news release. Police found the main breaker in the basement had been turned off.
The woman told police she believed someone had entered her home the past two nights when her family was asleep. Doors in the main living area had been opened, and she found damage to a storm door on three separate occasions. One of their cell phones was found damaged outside.
A week later, April 28 at 3:30 a.m., officers returned to the same residence on a burglary call. The woman said she had been woken up by a noise in the house. Her surveillance system showed a black man with dark hair and sideburns had been inside her house an hour earlier.
Police arrested Deandre Watson, 18, Sunday and took him into custody. He was charged Wednesday with residential burglary and criminal trespass to an occupied residence. His bail was set at $25,000 and he was still in custody at the jail Wednesday evening.
He has no prior criminal history in St. Clair County.
