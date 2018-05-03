Man choked, kicked Belleville woman after breaking into her home, police say

A 24-year-old East St. Louis man was charged Tuesday with breaking into a Belleville home and attacking the woman who lived there.
Donavon D. Brady, from the 8000 block of Woestboul Street, was charged with home invasion and battery in connection with a break-in at a Belleville home on March 24.
Police say Brady broke into a home on Frank Scott Parkway and assaulted the woman who lived there, hitting and choking her and kicking her in the head. He also prevented her from calling 911, according to charges.
Before this incident, Brady was convicted twice for battery in St. Clair County; once in 2013 and once in 2015. In 2015, he was sentenced to 50 hours of community service.
Brady was also charged in 2016 in connection with two retail thefts at Target in Shiloh. The case is ongoing. He has also been charged with theft in Fairview Heights, Cahokia and Belleville.
Brady was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Wednesday morning in lieu of a $75,000 bail, meaning he would need to post $7,500 in cash for his release.
Belleville Police did not immediately respond to calls for additional information.
Comments