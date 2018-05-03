Two shot in East St. Louis home, police say

Two people were shot in the leg while inside a house early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, according to police.
The two — ages 23 and 27 — were shot at about 2:39 a.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to East St. Louis Police Sgt. Gilda Johnson.
Officers believe the shots were fired into the house from the outside, and confirmed on Wednesday morning they had not identified any suspects or possible motives.
Johnson said the case is still being investigated and additional information was not available.
The two people were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions were unknown Wednesday morning.,
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
Comments