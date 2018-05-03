Man shot while walking in East St. Louis, police say

A 24-year-old man was shot Wednesday night while walking in East St. Louis, according to police.
The man was walking in the 1800 block of East Broadway around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot in his upper body, according to East St. Louis Police Sgt. Gilda Johnson.
Police are investigating the case, Johnson said, but had not identified any suspects or motives as of Wednesday morning.
The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not released as of Wednesday morning.
