Southern Illinois man gets prison time for conspiring to deal meth

A 39-year-old Tilden man will serve up to 16 years in prison for conspiring to deal methamphetamine.
Joseph Hatley was sentenced Thursday on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Prosecutors argued that evidence presented at trial proved Hatley was involved with Dyllan Wayland and Colty Peak in manufacturing and distributing meth in Perry, Randolph, Monroe, Jackson and St. Clair counties.
Wayland and Peak have both been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
Hatley was found responsible for distributing both meth and “ice,” which is methamphetamine of a purity level of at least 80 percent, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He was also found responsible for possession of pseudoephedrine, and his sentence was enhanced due to “reckless endangerment of others” during a police pursuit in Monroe County in August 2015.
