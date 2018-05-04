If you get a call saying there's a warrant for your arrest, it's a scam

New Baden police warned residents Friday of a new string of fraudulent calls regarding pending arrest warrants.
"We received a report that a resident received a phone call this morning," a Facebook post from the department read.
The caller ID on the call read "The Village of New Baden" and displayed the department's phone number, 618-588-7741.
"The caller told our resident he had a warrant for his arrest and he needed to call another number at US Legal 844-298-6928," police wrote.
The man then contacted police and reported the call.
"No police agency will call you and tell you that you have a warrant and will never have you pay for it over the phone," the post stated.
