Police ID dead man found with gunshot wound in East St. Louis

East St. Louis police are investigating after they found the body of a 39-year-old in a yard Saturday morning.
The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye as Demarco Bush, an East St. Louis resident.
East St. Louis police received a call about a body laying in a field in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King at 6:30 a.m. When they arrived they found what they said was a man who appeared to be dead.
Dye said Bush was then pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m. in the front yard at 1718 Martin Luther King.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said his agency and East St. Louis police investigators are jointly working “the active homicide investigation”.
He also said police have not identified a motive or suspect in the case.
Police said they need the public’s help and are asking anyone with information to call Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990, East St. Louis Police at 618-482-6700, or Crime stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for formation leading to an arrest.
