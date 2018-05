Police seized more than a million dollars’ worth of cocaine in a traffic stop Saturday.





Illinois State Police stopped a rental truck on Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 near St. Elmo. During the stop, approximately more than 140 pounds of suspected cocaine was discovered, at a street value of approximately $1.1 million.

The driver was Emigdio Penuelas-Median, 53, of Las Vegas. He has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and was in custody at the Fayette County Jail.

