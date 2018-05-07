Man was armed with AK-47 during Southern Illinois home invasion, police say

A 24-year-old Kentucky man broke into the Thompsonville home of a former romantic partner and threatened the residents with an AK-47 assault rifle, according to police.
Lucas C. Boyd is accused of entering the rural Thompsonville home in Franklin County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
After a brief standoff, Boyd was disarmed by another man inside the residence, according to police. Boyd was taken into custody by police on scene.
He had allegedly threatened people in the house with the gun, but had not discharged it.
He was charged with home invasion with firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He remained in the Franklin County Jail on Monday afternoon and his bail was pending review from the state's attorney.
