Homeless Belleville man with 200 prior charges accused of assaulting man over 60

A homeless Belleville man with a long criminal history punched and choked a man over 60 years old, according to charges filed Monday.
Richard Hedger II, 46, is accused of grabbing a man around the neck and punching him, then squeezing his neck to cut off air supply. The charges stem from an incident on Friday in Belleville.
When police arrived, Hedger resisted and would not let police cuff him, according to charging documents.
Hedger was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of resisting and obstructing an officer. His bail was set at $50,000, and he remained in the St. Clair County Jail on Monday evening.
Before these three charges, Hedger had been charged with 16 felonies, 99 misdemeanors and 88 petty crime, traffic and ordinance violations, according to online court records.
In November, Hedger was accused of stealing a woman’s purse in church. The charges are still pending in St. Clair County.
