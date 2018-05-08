Baby in car as man robs Bethalto gas station and flees in high-speed chase, police say

A Granite City man robbed a gas station and led police on a high speed chase while a 4-month-old baby was in the car, Madison County police say.
Anthony Sims forcefully took money from a Casey's General Store register in Bethalto and then fled from police, according to a Madison County press release.
Sims entered the store at 5256 State Route 140 at about 10:53 p.m. and then fled the scene, police said. Deputies located Sims' car and started pursuing him in a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph. Three of the car's tires blew out before Sims' was caught by police.
During the alleged robbery and chase, a 4-month-old baby was in the car, according to charging documents.
Sims, 38, was charged with child endangerment, robbery, damage to property and fleeing from officers.
Captain Mike Dixon said the baby was in custody of its mother after the Sims' arrest.
He was in custody at the Madison County jail on a $150,000 bail Tuesday morning.
