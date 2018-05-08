Edwardsville police seek suspect in early-morning car burglaries

Edwardsville Police asked for help identifying a person suspected of breaking into cars early Tuesday morning.
A resident’s security camera captured an image of a person who police believe was responsible for at least four car burglaries in north Edwardsville in the early morning.
Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven confirmed they had received the four reports as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, but said that sometimes they receive later reports as people discover the thefts.
Anyone with information can call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.
