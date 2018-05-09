Police say they found nearly three pounds of marijuana as well as weighing and packaging equipment and cash after a search warrant was executed at Kashmer Barnes' home in Marion.
Marion Police find pounds of pot, cash and a gun following traffic stop

By Mary Cooley

May 09, 2018 12:27 PM

Police say they found pounds of pot, a felon with a loaded gun and more after a traffic stop in Marion on Wednesday.

Marion Police said 24-year-old Kashmer A. Barnes was initially stopped for having an obstructed view and tinted windows.

During the stop, the officers noticed the smell of marijuana, police said, and searched the car. They found five ounces of marijuana, a gun and ammunition.

Police obtained a search warrant for the man's home, where they say they found a quarter of a pound of "dabs," a potent marijuana extract, as well as another 2.75 pounds of marijuana. They also found weighing equipment, packaging material and cash, police said.

The Marion Police Department arrested and charged Barnes with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, manufacture/delivery of cannabis 30-500 grams, manufacture/delivery of cannabis 500-2000 grams, obstructed view and window tint.

Barnes was taken to the Williamson County Jail, however officials there could not be reached Wednesday morning.

