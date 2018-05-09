Vandalia man will serve prison sentence for sexual assault of child

A Vandalia man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Matthew B. Crawford, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault in Fayette County on Tuesday. He was sentenced to 15 years for the first count and 10 years for the second count, and the sentences must be served consecutively.
Crawford also will be subject to supervised release for three years to life after completing at least 85 percent of his 25-year sentence, and will have to register as a sex offender for life.
He will receive credit for nearly a year already served in jail, according to X95 FM Radio.
He was originally charged in June 2017 with three counts of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, according to Effingham Radio.
Crawford later waived a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, where a judge would reach a verdict. He then pleaded guilty shortly before his trial was to take place.
