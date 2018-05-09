$2,000 reward offered for information about baby's abuse in Clinton County

Police announced Wednesday that Crimestoppers was offering a $2,000 reward in an investigation of child abuse, after an infant was rushed to the hospital in Clinton County.
Carlyle first-responders were summoned on Jan. 6 when a 5-month-old baby was reportedly not breathing, according to a statement by Carlyle Police. The baby was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and then flown by helicopter to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
The baby’s injuries indicated abuse, police said. She was temporarily removed from the parents’ custody as family members and witnesses were interviewed.
“During the course of this investigation, persons of interest were identified and became the focus of the ongoing investigation,” the police statement read.
The people were offered polygraph examinations, but their identities were not released by police.
The investigation is ongoing and the case has been submitted to the Clinton County State’s Attorney. Meanwhile, Clinton County Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible.
The baby's condition was not immediately known Wednesday. She was initially in protective medical care by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, but has been returned to the limited custody of her father as of April 2018, according to police.
Anyone with information can call the Carlyle Police Department at 618-594-2488 or Clinton County Crimestoppers at 618-594-6666, where tips can remain anonymous.
