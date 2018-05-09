A man was killed after being struck by several cars in Springfield. Only one driver stopped.

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday in Springfield while crossing the street, and though the first car that hit the man stopped, several more struck him and kept going.
The 37-year-old man was crossing at the corner of Peoria Road and Catalina Lane at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield, a staggered intersection near the Illinois State Police Heritage Museum, according to a report from News Channel 20.
The man was dead by the time police arrived on the scene, according to News Channel 20. The man's name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family. The crash was under investigation.
