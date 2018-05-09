Teen girl escaped from attempted abductor in Carbondale, police say

A girl in her early teens escaped an attempted abduction Wednesday morning, the Southern Illinoisan reported.
The girl told police that a man across the street called out to her Wednesday morning, and she ignored him, according to the Southern. The man then ran across the street and grabbed the girl around the waist. The teen got out of his grasp, and the man ran away and disappeared behind an apartment complex.
The man is described as white and possibly mid-40s with blonde hair, green eyes, a scruffy blonde beard and a Southern accent, according to the Southern. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots, carrying a wallet with a chain.
Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 618-457-3200 or the CrimeStoppers anonymous tipline at 618-549-2677.
