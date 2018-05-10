Gillespie man gets prison for having sex with dog, posting video to Facebook

A Gillespie man was sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this month for having sex with his dog, a German shepherd named Tara.
Court records show 37-year-old Matthew D. Allen was sentenced May 3 to 18 months in prison for a class 4 felony of having sex with an animal. He was not in custody as of Thursday, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department said, but was due to report to the department on May 29.
Allen will not have to register as a sex offender upon release.
"Under Illinois law, it is not a registerable offense," said Jordan Garrison, Macoupin County Assistant State's Attorney.
Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe said police were notified on July 28 of a video posted to Facebook of a man having sex with a German shepherd. The anonymous source had taken screen shots of the video, which had been taken down and the account deactivated by the time police were notified.
Police took Allen into custody that night and returned the next day with a warrant that allowed them to take the dog into protective custody. Tara, a grown German shepherd, was placed with a rescue agency that specializes in German Shepherds and was doing well, DePoppe said Thursday.
"(The incident) was reported to us pretty much immediately after the video was posted; it doesn’t mean it was an old or a recent video," DePoppe said. "From the investigation we believe it to be an immediate posting."
The dog did not seem to have any medical issues when police arrived.
