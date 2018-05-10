Swansea Police look for people 'up to no good' in surveillance photos

There might be a reward for anyone who can help connect the Swansea Police Department to two people shown in surveillance photos.
"If you know them give us a call (233-8114). We would like to say 'hello' to them," the police posted on their Facebook page. "There might be a reward involved."
The photos, apparently of two people with backpacks in a driveway, were taken at about 3 a.m. Thursday in Castle Acres Subdivision. Swansea Police say the area has had reports of car burglaries.
"They are obviously up to no good and doing nefarious things in the Castle Acres Subdivision," the post said.
Information called into CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 that leads to the felony arrest of this crime may result in a $1,000 reward.
