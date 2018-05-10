O'Fallon man sent dirty messages to girls and sexually assaulted one, police say

A man accused of sending gratuitous messages to 12- and 13-year-old girls on Facebook Messenger to entice them into sex acts and performing numerous acts of sexual assault on the 12-year-old was charged Thursday with 14 felony counts.
Tyler J. Cain, 25, was charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a child younger than 13, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, and indecent solicitation of sex from a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl via Facebook Messenger and grooming the two girls in order to perform sex acts.
Police said they began investigating Cain on May 2.
"Detectives later discovered Cain, who was known by the victims, coerced one of the girls into having sexual relations with him on several occasions at his residence in O’Fallon," police wrote in a news release. "Cain also attempted to engage in sexual conduct with the second victim but was denied."
Cain's bail was set at $1.5 million and police said he would be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail.
The predatory criminal sexual assault charges carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Additional information about the case was not available.
