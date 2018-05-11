Teen murder suspect convicted of stealing SUV containing men's bodies

A 19-year-old East St. Louis man accused of shooting and killing two men in East St. Louis was found guilty Wednesday of stealing the vehicle where the men's bodies were found.
Tony Townsend was charged with armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking in July 2015, just two months after Isaac Monigan, 19, and Robert Burrow, 20, were found dead in a stolen SUV.
St. Clair County Judge Stephen McGlynn found Townsend guilty Wednesday on both charges.
Townsend, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, still has three charges pending in St. Clair County. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Monigan's and Burrow's deaths, and faces an aggravated battery charge in connection with the shooting of Dimitri Wilbourn, who survived.
St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly said Townsend's pending cases may affect timing of sentencing, but for now it will proceed as scheduled in June.
"We appreciate the court's careful deliberation and the guilty verdict in this case," Kelly said. "The witnesses in the case did a great job, and we appreciate their cooperation and support."
Monigan's and Burrow's bodies were found just after midnight June 24, 2015, in East St. Louis.
Comments