If you've had your car broken into in St. Louis, police may have found your things

St. Louis police recovered nearly 800 items that had been stolen from cars in the downtown area dating back as far as 2014 and are hoping to return them all to their owners.
Detectives recovered the property and made arrests in April after a months-long investigation into car break-ins in the downtown and downtown west neighborhoods.
It's mostly electronic devices, jewelry and purses on the list, but there's also multiple hunting bows, a Hello Kitty karaoke machine and boxes of ammunition in the stash.
Police recovered so much stolen property from the theft ring that they created a website to reunite the owners with their items. They suspect that six people are responsible for more than 100 car break-ins, dating back to 2014, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The suspects may be linked to burglaries and break-ins in four other states as well.
The ring may have been selling the stolen items online, as well as using it for themselves, the Post-Dispatch reported.
As of Thursday, Lamonte Brown, 34, Jason Holmes, 38, Khatira Hunt-Rogers, Phillip Devine, 23, Janson Dotson, 33, and Erik Buckner have been charged.
If you believe police may have your property, email the Fourth District Detective Bureau at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org.
