Chester man whose flight from police killed an officer gets 15 years on meth charge

A Chester man whose flight from police led to the death of a 22-year-old police officer will serve up to 15 years in prison for distributing meth, after a guilty plea and sentencing Friday.

Jason M. Stoker, 35, of Chester, pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Stoker admitted that he and others distributed “ice” — a substance containing methamphetamine of at least 80 percent purity. In 2016, he sold ice to a confidential source working for law enforcement.

On Oct. 28, 2016, a Chester police officer tried to pull Stoker’s car over, and Stoker fled because he had ice in his car, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce. Officer James Brockmeyer pursued but lost control of his vehicle.

Brockmeyer, 22, was trapped in his car after the crash and died of his injuries. Stoker fled the scene and was eventually arrested in St. Louis.

Brockmeyer also served as a volunteer firefighter. His mother and Chester Police Chief Ryan Coffee spoke at Stoker’s sentencing about the impact of the officer's death.

Stoker’s sentence was enhanced for “recklessly creating a substantial risk of death” in the course of fleeing law enforcement, according to the prosecutor.