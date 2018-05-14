Mentally ill man sentenced to 8 years for armed robbery in Mascoutah

The judge said it was a "sad story" and wished the defendant luck after sentencing a mentally ill Mascoutah man to eight years for armed robbery on Monday.

Jason Cotton pleaded guilty but mentally ill in March to the armed robbery of a home in Mascoutah in April 2016. He will get day-for-day credit and credit for time served.

"My tattoos and my appearance, maybe (people think) he's a bad person, he's not," Cotton said during his hearing at the St. Clair County Courthouse. "The cross on my face ... struggle from when my family was homeless."

Assistant State's Attorney John Trippi said during arguments that Cotton had admitted to being the "strongman" in the robbery and holding two weapons on the victims. The doctor who examined Cotton found that he understood right from wrong, Trippi said.

Cotton's mother and two sisters took the stand on his behalf, each specifying his gentle and kind nature. His mother firmly placed the blame for Cotton's crime upon his one-time friend, Deonte Williams. Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a Class X felony of armed robbery for the crime.

"It's likely the co-defendant arranged, or at least picked out, their target," Trippi said. "But it's this defended who had the courage and poor decision ... to threaten people who had harmed him in no way."





The state requested between 8 and 20 years, acknowledging that Cotton had no prior criminal history and qualified as guilty but mentally ill.

Lexus and Raivon Cotton, Jason's sisters, spoke on his behalf, both saying that he was a kind and patient big brother.

"He doesn't belong in here," Raivon Cotton said. "He just doesn't."

Cotton's attorney, Gregory Nestor, said Cotton has the intellectual ability of a 10 or 11-year-old child and he was coerced into the crime.

"He's not functionally at the same level," Nestor said.

Judge Stephen McGlynn started the hearing with a determination of whether Cotton had received adequate counsel. McGlynn had received a letter from Cotton, saying "I'm oblivious to the basic contest of why I'm being charged" and that he'd had no choice but to plead guilty.





McGlynn asked Cotton to, in his own words, explain why his counsel was ineffective, or what he had not understood.

"Honestly I'm not really, like," Cotton said, with a long pause before continuing with "I can't. I don't know."

He admitted someone else had written the letter. After further questioning, during which the judge would allow only Cotton and himself to speak to determine the effectiveness of counsel, McGlynn decided that attorney Nestor had provided adequate counsel.

In passing down the sentence, McGlynn cited the age, intellectual age, history of a lack of stability in Cotton's home and that there was not history of crime as well as the armed robbery and its effect on the victims.