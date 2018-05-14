Chester man pleads guilty to causing death of police officer in high-speed chase

A Chester man pleaded guilty to causing the death of police officer James Brockmeyer during a high-speed chase in 2016.
Jason Stoker, 35, faced four felony charges, but all were dismissed in the plea deal aside from one reckless homicide charge. He faces three to 14 years in prison.
Stoker's bench trial was set to start Monday morning, but he chose to take a plea instead of moving forward on the trial. He initially was charged with two counts of fleeing police and murder.
Brockmeyer tried to pull Stoker over Oct. 28, 2016, but the man refused to stop because he had "ice" — a substance containing methamphetamine of at least 80 percent purity — in the car. Stoker led the officer on a high speed chase, and Brockmeyer lost control of his patrol car. The car flipped and slid down a grassy side of the road, trapping him inside. The 22-year-old officer was pronounced dead on Oct. 28 at Memorial Hospital in Chester.
Brockmeyer had only been an officer in Chester for 10 months before his death. He also was a volunteer firefighter.
Stoker was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in federal court Friday. His sentence was enhanced for "recklessly creating a substantial risk of death" as he fled law enforcement, according to according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce.
