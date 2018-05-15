Belleville woman accused of pepper spraying woman, toddler outside Old Navy

A Belleville woman has been accused of pepper spraying a pregnant woman and her young child outside a clothing store, Fairview Heights Police said.
Janae Killion, 20, of Belleville, was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated battery, which is a felony crime. She was in custody Tuesday afternoon on $75,000 bail at the St. Clair County jail.
Witnesses at the Old Navy Store parking lot at 6015 N. Illinois St. told Fairview Heights police that Killion approached the woman with her child, and used pepper spray on the two. Killion reportedly left before police arrived but was later arrested after the woman who was pepper sprayed gave officers her name.
Fairview Heights Police did not specify what, if any, relationship the women have.
The pregnant woman and her 2-year-old daughter were treated and released from a hospital.
This is the second attack of pepper spray of a woman and baby this month in the area. Tyra Simmons, of East St. Louis, was charged Friday with using a "non-lethal, noxious substance" on a woman and her 9-month-old baby. She remained in custody on Tuesday on $150,000 bail.
