Joshua Efken, who is under lifetime GPS tracking after a rape conviction, was charged with two felony counts after allegedly fighting with MetroLink security officers at the Fairview Heights station.
Convicted rapist fought with MetroLink security in Fairview Heights, police say

By Elizabeth Donald

May 15, 2018 01:34 PM

A St. Louis man has been charged with fighting with MetroLink security officers in the early hours of May 11.

Joshua Efken, 35, allegedly exited the train and hopped off the platform at the Fairview Heights station into an area prohibited to the public. Security officers told him to leave the area, according to a statement issued by the Fairview Heights Police Department, but he refused and shouted expletives at them.

The officers attempted to take him into custody, and he punched and kicked at them, injuring one of the officers, according to police.

After he was arrested, Efken was found to be wearing a GPS ankle monitor because he is under lifetime GPS monitoring in Missouri due to a rape conviction.

Efken faces two felony counts of aggravated battery.

He was transported to the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

