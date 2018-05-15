Convicted rapist fought with MetroLink security in Fairview Heights, police say

A St. Louis man has been charged with fighting with MetroLink security officers in the early hours of May 11.
Joshua Efken, 35, allegedly exited the train and hopped off the platform at the Fairview Heights station into an area prohibited to the public. Security officers told him to leave the area, according to a statement issued by the Fairview Heights Police Department, but he refused and shouted expletives at them.
The officers attempted to take him into custody, and he punched and kicked at them, injuring one of the officers, according to police.
After he was arrested, Efken was found to be wearing a GPS ankle monitor because he is under lifetime GPS monitoring in Missouri due to a rape conviction.
Efken faces two felony counts of aggravated battery.
He was transported to the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Comments