Former Brooklyn police officer charged with felony theft

A former Alorton and Brooklyn police officer has been charged with felony theft for allegedly cashing his paycheck twice: once with a mobile device and again in person at a business.
Jeffrey P. Grandcolas, 39, of Belleville, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with felony theft. He was arrested Tuesday, and his bail was set at $20,000.
Grandcolas is accused of using his mobile device to first deposit his Brooklyn check in the amount $1,509.96 on Sept. 13.
East St. Louis Police Detective Ronald McClellan said Grandcolas then cashed the hard copy of the check at Gateway Market in East St. Louis on Nov. 22, one day before he resigned from the Brooklyn Police Department.
The owner of the market made numerous attempts to reach Grandcolas after realizing the check had already been cashed, police said. The store manager called the Brooklyn Police Department and filed a police report on Feb. 8.
