Two charged with robbing at gunpoint a man whose car broke down in Belleville

Two suspects — one from East St. Louis and one from Cahokia — are charged with robbing a man at gunpoint near Sheffield Drive in Belleville early Tuesday morning.
Joshua Branch, 19, of East St. Louis, was charged Wednesday by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with armed robbery, a Class X felony. He was being held Wednesday with bail set at $100,000.
A second man, Paul Graham, 22, of Cahokia, was also charged with armed robbery. He also was being held with bail set at $100,000.
Belleville Police Master Sgt. Todd Kielbach said the robbery happened at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday on Illinois 13 near Sheffield Drive.
"A Belleville patrol officer was flagged down by a male in the area of Route 13 near Sheffield Drive who told the officer he had been robbed at gunpoint," Kielbach said. "The victim told officers he was walking eastbound on Illinois 15/13 after his vehicle broke down, and a gold Ford Mustang pulled in front of him and stopped. A male passenger in the vehicle got out and held a gun to his head and demanded the victim's property."
The man obeyed and gave up his wallet, keys and cellphone, Kielbach said, and the suspect ran back to the Ford.
"The victim was not injured. He was able to provide valuable information to the police," Kielbach said.
A patrol car that was in the area was able to locate the suspects in the Mustang. The two were arrested without any trouble, and most of the victim's property was recovered, Kielbach said.
Comments