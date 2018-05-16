O'Fallon man pleads guilty to nearly beating mom to death

An O'Fallon man who nearly beat his mother to death will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.
Paul Beaumont, 34, fled his mother's home Jan. 20 after striking her repeatedly on the head with an object. He led police on a four-hour manhunt before he was found unconscious in the trailer park where he lives. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.
He was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. He pleaded guilty to the battery charge, and the domestic charge was dropped as a part of his plea deal. He was sentenced to five years in prison on May 10.
Police arrived at the 1700 block of West Highway 50 on Jan. 20 to find 66-year-old Laura Bishop bleeding heavily from the head, according to a search warrant affidavit. Her daughter, Sarah Bishop, was crying in the kitchen.
Beaumont had been yelling at their mother, Sarah Bishop told police. Their mother told Beaumont to go to his room, according to the affidavit, and Sarah Bishop got in the shower. When she turned the water off, she told police she heard her brother yelling and knocking things over.
Her brother knocked on the bathroom door and told her he had "just killed mom," according to the affidavit. Sarah Bishop rushed downstairs and found her mom lying face down on the floor, bleeding heavily. She started doing CPR on her mom, and Beaumont told her to call 911, then said, "I'm going to prison." Sometime after that, he slipped out of the house.
Police found obvious signs of a struggle at the house. Furniture had been moved around, and there was broken glassware on the floor near Laura Bishop. No one aside from the two Bishop women was inside.
Beaumont has a long, violent history in St. Clair County. He spent two years in prison in 2011 for a home invasion he committed with his brother. The two punched a man in the face and kicked and punched his head. They also hit another man with a shovel.
Overall, Beaumont has been charged with harming or threatening to harm eight different people, including his mother.
