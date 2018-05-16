Alorton village employee stole construction vehicle while on the job, charges allege

An Alorton village employee is accused of stealing two construction vehicles, one while he was on the job, according to charging documents filed Tuesday.
Marques Golliday, 30, is accused of stealing two loaders from two men in early 2018, charging documents say. The first alleged theft was Jan. 28, and the second was Feb. 8.
Along with the two thefts, Golliday was charged with official misconduct, alleging that he stole one of the loaders while acting in an official capacity. He also faces one charge of theft because he allegedly stole more than $500 worth of scrap metal and metal tracks from an East St. Louis scrapyard.
Golliday was previously sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for auto theft.
Golliday had not yet been taken into custody as of Wednesday evening, according to online jail records.
