Murder suspect withdraws guilty plea in Shiloh attempted armed robbery case

One of three suspects in an attempted armed robbery that ended in a man's death has withdrawn his guilty plea.
The court vacated 20-year-old Javier D. Anthony's guilty plea for the murder of 26-year-old Kenneth Easley, of Shiloh, on Wednesday. Easley was shot and killed in June 2015 outside an apartment building in Shiloh.
Anthony was facing two counts of first-degree murder, but the state dismissed one of the charges Wednesday. His case will now go to trial; a date has not yet been set.
Anthony initially pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for not having a firearms enhancement, but when he withdrew his plea, that disappeared. If convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement in a trial, Anthony faces 35 years in prison, to be served in full. Once released, he could receive three years to life of mandatory supervised release.
The other two men involved with the murder — Rasheen Brazier, 24, of Belleville, and Michael Jackson III — have both already been sentenced. Brazier was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted armed robbery; Jackson was sentenced to 13 years for aggravated battery.
He has been in custody in the St. Clair County Jail since his arrest in August 2015 on $1 million bail.
Comments