Jury deliberates case of man who says he was brainwashed into confessing molestation

A jury began deliberations shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the retrial of Michael Burgund on charges of child molestation, after a standing-room-only crowd filled the courtroom for closing arguments.
"We are here for these two little girls," said prosecutor Crystal Uhe. "The defendant took every opportunity to violate this 1-year-old child in ways most of us cannot even imagine."
In April 2011, Burgund walked into the Alton Police Department and confessed to molesting two toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3. Until that point, there had been no investigation or allegations against Burgund. Charges were filed quickly, but Burgund later recanted, alleging that he never abused the girls and was coerced into his confession by their mother, who he said had brainwashed him and tricked him into believing he had abused the children.
But Uhe said that shouldn't be considered unusual — he was going to be reported shortly anyway, because the older girl "finally became old enough to tell what was going on, and to figure out that this was even wrong." Uhe said they talked to their pastor and their doctor, who both informed them they would inform police.
"He literally ran out of time," Uhe said. "He was going to turn himself in before the police came to his work, because Michael Burgund does what's best for Michael Burgund."
Much of Uhe's closing argument centered on similarities between Burgund's videotaped confession and the older child's interview at the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, specifically on the details of the alleged molestation.
"He admitted all the acts alleged in the charges," Uhe said. "In order to believe that he made up his confession, you have to believe that (the girl) also made it up."
Uhe said Burgund's allegations of "brainwashing" don't hold up, because "brainwashing doesn't even exist," she said — it isn't recognized in psychological texts. "People like to get out of trouble, so much so that they have a name for it in that book," Uhe said.
But defense attorney Curtis Dawson painted a very different picture: of a man who was abused emotionally and physically, cut off from his family and constantly accused of lusting after women.
"People have done unthinkable things in the control of other people," Dawson said. "Michael Burgund was living in a cult-like atmosphere."
Dawson pointed out that one of the experts testifying on behalf of the defense is usually a witness for the prosecution: Dr. Daniel Cuneo, who testified on Burgund's behalf earlier in the trial.
But Uhe disagreed, playing multiple clips from Burgund's confession as he explained in detail how he sexually abused the girls, then ages 1 and 3. "He can portray Michael Burgund as a battered (man), but that doesn't make it true," she said.
Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp gave instructions to the jury, which began deliberations shortly before 1 p.m. after nearly four straight hours of closing arguments.
Burgund's first trial took place in 2013 before then-Circuit Judge Ann Callis, and the older child testified against him. Burgund was convicted of five counts of predatory sexual assault and sentenced to life in prison. But the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon overturned the conviction and granted him a new trial. In its decision, the appellate court said that the girl’s testimony was vague and medical evidence was inconclusive, and that Callis should have permitted expert testimony that, according to the defense, would have shown Burgund was highly suggestible.
The second trial began last week, with two days necessary just to pick the jury. Burgund has been free since August 2017 on $100,000 cash bond posted by his mother against a $1 million bail. He has been under instructions not to have any contact with the girls or their mother and may not be alone with any minor children.
