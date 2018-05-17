Jury deliberates case of man who says he was brainwashed into confessing molestation

SHARE COPY LINK A jury began deliberations in the retrial of Michael Burgund on charges of child molestation. In 2011, he confessed to molesting two toddlers, but he later recanted, alleging that he never abused the girls and was coerced into his confession. Steve Nagy

A jury began deliberations in the retrial of Michael Burgund on charges of child molestation. In 2011, he confessed to molesting two toddlers, but he later recanted, alleging that he never abused the girls and was coerced into his confession. Steve Nagy