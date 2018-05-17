Alarm system scared off would-be burglars in Fairview Heights, police say

Two men were scared away from a Fairview Heights home during an attempted burglary Thursday afternoon, police said.
The suspects had knocked on the front door of a home on Kassing Drive at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, and the homeowner did not answer, as she didn't recognize the men, according to a news release from Fairview Heights Police.
A few minutes later, the homeowner heard footsteps on the roof, then the sound of breaking glass. The security system was activated and appeared to scare the men off, according to the release.
The suspects were black men in their late teens who were wearing dark clothing, police said. One of the men had long, braided hair.
Police and a K-9 unit canvassed the area but did not find anyone.
