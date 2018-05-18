Washington Park woman says she woke up to men breaking in through her bedroom window

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who broke into a home on North 42nd Street early Friday morning in Washington Park.
A 67-year-old woman said she was woke up to find intruders who had broken in through a window.
“My heart nearly popped out of my chest,” Magnolia Jones said about the incident, adding she had been watching television and must have fallen asleep.
“I heard some noise coming from downstairs when I woke up. I got up to get my weapon and the next thing I knew a man was coming through my bedroom door," she said. “I yelled 'What are you doing here?'"
She said this startled the man in her bedroom and he fled as she told him she had called police.
Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds confirmed police received a call about the home invasion at 1 a.m.
“The victim said she was awakened to find three black males in her residence. She yelled to them she was going to call the police and they fled,” Bonds said. “She called her son and then called police."
Jones said the home invasion was something she does not want anyone to have to go through.
“I do not like feeling unsafe in my home. I do not,” Jones said.
She was home alone during the break in and was not injured.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
