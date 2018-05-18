Caseyville Police looking for man who allegedly used lost debit card to make purchases

Caseyville Police are looking for someone they believe has used a lost debit card at two local businesses.
The owner of the debit card reported it missing Wednesday and realized that two transactions took place after it was lost. Caseyville Police said the suspect used the card at two local businesses for a total of $90 and had a 3- or 4-year-old boy with him.
Police are asking for help in identifying the man. Anyone with information can call the Caseyville Police Department at 618-344-2151 during regular business hours, or after-hours at 618-825-2681.
