Crime

Belleville man charged with sexual assault and abuse of a child

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

May 18, 2018 05:14 PM

A Belleville man faces multiple felony charges alleging sexual assault and abuse of a child.

Glenn Cross, 32, has been charged with two counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child, all allegedly committed in the past several months.

The charges allege that Cross sexually assaulted a male child under the age of 13, and abused and manipulated him for sexual purposes.

The assault charges are Class X felonies, and the abuse charges are Class 2 felonies. The exploitation charges are Class 4 felonies.

Cross' bail was set at $500,000. It was not immediately known whether he had been taken into custody.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  