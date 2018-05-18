Belleville man charged with sexual assault and abuse of a child

A Belleville man faces multiple felony charges alleging sexual assault and abuse of a child.
Glenn Cross, 32, has been charged with two counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child, all allegedly committed in the past several months.
The charges allege that Cross sexually assaulted a male child under the age of 13, and abused and manipulated him for sexual purposes.
The assault charges are Class X felonies, and the abuse charges are Class 2 felonies. The exploitation charges are Class 4 felonies.
Cross' bail was set at $500,000. It was not immediately known whether he had been taken into custody.
