Florida man accused of robbing CVS employee in O'Fallon is arrested in Wyoming

A Florida man arrested in Wyoming is suspected of two Illinois robberies, including one at a CVS in O’Fallon.





On May 13, police said a man entered the CVS store on Highway 50 in O’Fallon and allegedly demanded money from the employee. A similar incident was reported in West City, with similar suspect information reported, according to a statement from the O’Fallon Police Department. West City was able to identify the registration number for the suspect vehicle, police said.

Russell Sickler, 52, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested in Platte County, Wyoming. He has been charged with theft from a person, a Class 3 felony, in St. Clair County. His bail was set at $50,000.

Sickler remains in custody in Wyoming on unrelated charges, police said.

