Godfrey man charged with criminal neglect in death of elderly wife

A Godfrey man neglected his elderly wife and allowed her to die, according to charges filed in Madison County.
Anthony J. Shipp, 63, was the caretaker of his wife, Elizabeth Shipp, 64, who died May 10. Elizabeth Shipp was unable to care for herself, and her husband was supposed to take care of her, according to charges filed Thursday.
Anthony Shipp failed to take care of his wife's hygienic needs, medical care and treatment, which caused her pre-existing health condition to deteriorate in October 2017, authorities say. She died less than seven months later.
Elizabeth Shipp was the co-owner and operator of Skipps Lounge in Godfrey, and was a machine operator at Olin Corporation, according to her obituary.
