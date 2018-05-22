Two men shot during argument in East St. Louis, police say

Police say two men were shot Tuesday afternoon after they got into an argument with a third man.
The condition of the two men was not immediately available as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they were searching for the shooter, who fled in a car.
East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said a call came into the police department about a shooting shortly before noon. He said the two men who were shot are 33 and 40 years old; their identities were not immediately released.
Police cordoned off the home at 865 North 81st St. while a police patrol car sat outside.
"Neighbors across the street got into a verbal argument. The suspect went to his car, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the two people across the street, hitting one male in the leg and another male in the arm and side of chest area," Simon said.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Simon said the shooter is known to police. He said police gathered witness information and were searching for him.
