Summerfield woman pleads guilty in 97-mph DUI crash that killed husband, injured kids

A Summerfield woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to six charges in connection with a crash that killed her husband and injured three of their children.
Jennifer Sawyer, 33, will be sentenced July 18 on six counts of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless homicide and driving under the influence with passengers, including children younger than 16.
Sawyer conferred with her attorney, Erica Szewczyk, before pleading guilty. She remained in custody Wednesday at St. Clair County Jail, where she was taken less than a month after the crash.
Prosecutor John Trippi told the court before the plea that should the case go to trial, the prosecution was prepared to prove that Sawyer was driving and under the influence of drugs and alcohol on April 30, 2017.
Her husband of 10 years, Ernest Sawyer Jr., was killed in the crash. Two children had soft-tissue injuries, a third had a broken collarbone.
Investigators found that the Sawyer family had gone to a restaurant in Summerfield, where Jennifer Sawyer had a shot of liquor and a glass of beer before taking food to go with her family. Video surveillance showed her getting into the driver's seat, the prosecutor said.
Witnesses said the vehicle had stopped at a four-way stop for about 90 seconds and then "launched" through the intersection, Trippi said.
The crash was on Old U.S. 50, near Summerfield Road, Trippi said, and the GMC Acadia's electronic recorder showed the vehicle traveling at 97 mph in a zone with a 55 mph speed limit half a second before the crash. The investigation showed the midsized SUV was airborne for 102 feet; Ernest Sawyer had been ejected 66 feet from the vehicle.
He died of blunt-force trauma at a hospital.
Trippi said emergency medical technicians found Jennifer Sawyer lethargic and unable to answer questions but having a normal blood sugar level. They administered Narcan, and Sawyer became responsive and denied using drugs both to the EMTs and later to Illinois State Police, Trippi said.
The prosecution said there were three prescription bottles found in a woman's purse in the wreckage of the 2010 GMC Acadia. One was for Oxytocin and had been filled on April 25 with 60 pills, with orders to take no more than four a day. Five days after filling the prescription, there were seven pills left, Trippi said.
Sawyer also faces a charge of felony retail theft, which she also pleaded guilty to on Wednesday as part of the open plea. In that case, Sawyer and her husband were accused of stealing shoes and other items from Kohl's in Fairview Heights.
Sawyer was on probation when the crash occurred.
The range for sentencing was not discussed at the plea; Judge Stephen McGlynn did tell Sawyer before she pleaded guilty that she would not receive her sentence on Wednesday, and he did not know what the sentence would be.
