St. Clair County man had video on how to groom, sexually assault children, charges say

One of two men charged with child pornography distribution in the metro-east had a video tutorial on how to groom and sexually assault children from infancy, according to charges filed Wednesday.
William L. Isaac, of St. Clair County, and Brian K. Smith, of Madison County, were both indicted on federal charges Wednesday. Isaac faces three counts, two of distribution of child porn and one of receipt of child porn. Smith was charged with one count of distribution of child porn.
Charges allege that Isaac distributed child porn in August and December 2014 from St. Clair County, according to Wednesday's indictment.
He also received multiple videos of child porn from July to September 2017, one of which was a "tutorial on how to groom and sexually assault, from infancy, a child without leaving visible injury," according to the charges.
Smith was charged with distributing an April 2016 child porn video.
Investigators say the child porn was sent over state lines, so the two men were charged in federal court.
Comments