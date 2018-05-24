Caseyville man targeted a second elderly person in home repair scheme, police say

A 39-year-old Caseyville man has been charged for the second time with defrauding an elderly person in a home repair scheme.
Casey Renard entered a contract with a man, who was older than 60, to repair the man's driveway in the 500 block of Dutch Hollow Road in unincorporated Belleville, according to charges.
Renard charged the man $750 in December to repair his driveway but never returned to do the repair, according to charges.
In March, Renard was also charged with home repair fraud in Madison County.
According to charges, an 82-year-old man gave Renard, who is from Caseyville, $250 to trim his trees in February. Renard never returned to do the work.
Police say Renard told the man he worked for All-Pro Paving in Collinsville. His next court date for the Madison County charges is June 4.
As of Thursday morning, Renard was in custody at the Madison County Jail on a bail of $60,000.
Comments