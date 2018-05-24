New Athens man charged with domestic battery hit his dad, spit on his mom, police say

A 26-year-old New Athens man accused of striking his father and spitting on his mother on May 10 remained in police custody Thursday.
Karl Heierman is facing three domestic battery charges — one felony and two misdemeanors. Prosecutors say he struck his father, Herman Heierman, on the head. He also allegedly spit on his mother, Donna Heierman, and twisted her arm behind her back.
Herman Heierman suffered a concussion, according to authorities.
New Athens Police Chief Leo Simburger said Karl Heierman lives with his parents and that police had been called to the residence before, although "not necessarily for that reason."
Karl Heierman's bail was set at $30,000.
Comments