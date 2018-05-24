Southern Illinois man acted out diaper fetish with 12-year-old girl, prosecutors say

An Effingham man walked into the police station earlier this week and told officers he had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl whom he would dress in a diaper and feed from a baby bottle filled with root beer, prosecutors say.
Police arrested Darien G. McKinney on Monday and the Effingham County prosecutors charged him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon on $250,000 bail.
Assistant State's Attorney Ian Warren of Effingham County said the girl recently made some social media posts alleging the abuse, which is said to have occurred in 2015.
McKinney then "voluntarily" went to the sheriff's office and confessed to detectives, Warren said.
He gave permission for police to search his home, where police say they found a bag of soiled diapers in his closet. They also found a baby bottle and an adult-sized onesie, Warren said.
McKinney told police he also liked to wear diapers himself.
The suspect told police that he had a diaper fetish and would put the then-12-year-old girl in a diaper for his own sexual gratification, Warren said.
"On several occasions he did clean the victim for sexual gratification, touching her in a sexual manner," Warren said. "He admitted to feeding her with a baby bottle filled with root beer."
Officials do not believe there are other victims, Warren said. He said victim services agencies are working with the girl.
McKinney had no prior criminal history, Warren said. He had been roommates with Aaron Wilkey, who was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 in 2017. There is no connection between the two cases.
McKinney spoke on Wilkey's behalf at the sentencing hearing, Warren said; Wilkey was sentenced to 30 years.
