St. Louis man paid more than $1.5M for heroin sold during investigation, officials say

Two St. Louis men who ran drug rings in East St. Louis and Southern Illinois have been sentenced for their crimes. A third involved in the network has been found guilty but has not yet been sentenced.

On Thursday, Charles Christopher Thirdkill, 48, of St. Louis, was sentenced in federal court in East St. Louis to more than 14 years in prison, with supervised release and a $2,000 fine. A prior conviction and sentence of 15 years for drug distribution in the Eastern District of Missouri was a factor in the sentence, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.

Weinhoeft said Thirdkill supplied Marlon Lee and others with drugs to distribute in East St. Louis and in Southern Illinois. Over time, Weinhoeft said, Thirdkill had purchased and distributed more than 22 kilograms of heroin, and also cocaine. Thirdkill paid more than $1.5 million for heroin that he then had sold during the investigation, officials say.

The prosecution says the drug network worked in East St. Louis from about January 2012 through September 2015.

"It tells you that you're dealing with people who have established relationships with one another," Weinhoeft said of the relatively long length of time the network ran.

The prosecution asked for 14 years, which factored in the severity of the crime and Thirdkill's criminal history, Weinhoeft said.

Marlon Lee, of St. Louis, was earlier sentenced to 10 years after his guilty plea; Fontez Combs pleaded guilty April 26 and is to be sentenced July 26.