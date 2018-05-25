Suspects stole TV and beat Cottage Hills resident before standoff in home, police say

Six people were arrested and charged with breaking into a Cottage Hills home on Wednesday, beating the resident and then barricading themselves from police in a different home, according to police.
A Cottage Hills resident awoke about 1 p.m. Wednesday to the sound of multiple people breaking into the house, according to a release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“He subsequently confronted the intruders, who were observed to be in possession of the victim’s television,” the release stated. “They proceeded to carry it out from the residence. As the victim reportedly tried to stop them, he was battered by one of the suspects during the incident.”
The resident told police that one of the suspects had “a bludgeon” but did not use it during the encounter.
Police said the people fled the area, and deputies soon determined they had gone to a house in the 1300 block of 2nd Street in Cottage Hills.
Deputies found the suspects' car at the home and surrounded the dwelling with assisting agencies, the release stated.
”Efforts to persuade the suspects to exit the residence in a peaceful manner were implored; however, they refused to do such,” the release stated.
While the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System team worked to get the people out of the house, police obtained a search warrant to enter and search the home.
After “several hours,” police were able to coax several people out peacefully. Another hour later, the last person exited the house without incident, police said.
Everyone in the house was arrested and charged:
- Kenneth J. Barker, 31, of Litchfield, was charged with residential burglary and held on $100,000 bail.
- Duane A. Reams, 31, of Bethalto, was charged with residential burglary and held on $100,000 bail.
- Christopher C. Martin, 45, of Bethalto, was charged with residential burglary and held on $100,000 bail.
- Michael L. Eldridge, 24, of Hartford, was charged with residential burglary and held on $100,000 bail.
- Brittany Stinnett, 27, of Cottage Hills, was charged with obstructing justice and held on $15,000 bail.
- Tasha R. Corn, 29, of Litchfield, was charged with obstructing justice and held on $15,000 bail.
All suspects remained in jail Friday afternoon, police said.
No one suffered major injuries.
Assisting agencies included East Alton Police Department, Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Police, Bethalto Police Department, members of the ILEAS team and the Cottage Hills Fire Department.
Comments