Benton woman arrested, charged with leaving toddler in unattended car

A 36-year-old Benton woman left a toddler in an unattended car Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Police were called to the 700 block of Frisco Street at 1:45 p.m., according to a news release. When they arrived, they found a 2-year-old child in an unattended car.
After investigating, police arrested Ashley M. Fischer on a charge of endangering the life or health of a child. She was taken to the Franklin County Jail, police said.
Additional details, including the child's condition, were not immediately available.
The high temperature in Benton on Wednesday was 86 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.
This means the car the child was in could have reached temperatures higher than 100 degrees, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Leaving a window open is not enough — temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open," the CDCP's website states.
